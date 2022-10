Corporate Deal

Single-family rental homes operator Tricon Residential Inc. has sold a 20 percent equity interest in a portfolio of 23 Sun Belt apartment buildings to a vertically integrated residential real estate investment and property management company for approximately $315 million. Toronto-based Tricon Residential was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Paul Weiss team included partners Salvatore Gogliormella and Scott Sontag.

Real Estate

October 20, 2022, 10:45 AM