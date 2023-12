Corporate Deal

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell, announced that it has acquired a 20 percent working interest in offshore oil drilling platform MOEX North America from Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Japan-based Mitsu was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Brad Honeycutt and Tan Lu. Counsel information for Shell Offshore was not immediately available.

