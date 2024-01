Corporate Deal

Apollo Global Management has placed a strategic minority investment in alternative investment firm New Catalyst Strategic Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based New Catalyst was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Reeves and Rami Totari. Counsel information for Apollo Global, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

January 11, 2024, 11:46 AM

nature of claim: /