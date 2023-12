Corporate Deal

Alpine Investors announced that it has acquired Piedmont Door Solutions and has launched Cobalt Service Partners, a new advisory consulting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Alpine Investors was advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Devin Heckman, Sean Kramer, Brice Lipman and Rohit Nafday. Counsel information for Cobalt Service Partners, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 08, 2023, 11:37 AM

