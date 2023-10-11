Corporate Deal

Perfect Moment Ltd., a luxury skiwear and activewear lifestyle brand, registered with the SEC on Oct. 10 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The London-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp partners Blake Baron and Nimish Patel. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity LLC, are represented by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference partner Barrett DiPaolo.

October 11, 2023

