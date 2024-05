Corporate Deal

Goldman Sachs Alternatives announced the acquisition of Xpress Wellness, LLC, an affiliate of providers of urgent care and other healthcare services to rural communities, from Latticework Capital Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by Latham & Watkins. Xpress Wellness was represented by McGuireWoods. Counsel information for Latticework Capital Management was not immediately available.

May 24, 2024, 5:16 PM

