Corporate Deal

Berkshire Hathaway announced that it has completed its acquisition of investment holding company Alleghany Corp. for a total equity value of approximately $11.6 billion. New Bedford, Massachusetts-based Berkshire was advised by Munger, Tolles & Olson. Alleghany, which is based in New York, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Laura Acker, Laura Delanoy and Steven Seidman.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 11:08 AM