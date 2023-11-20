Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo announced that it has entered an investment agreement with international cloud software provider EQS Group AG. Under the agreement, Thoma Bravo will support the future growth of EQS and launch a public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of EQS at an offer price of approximately 40 euros ($44) in cash per share. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by transactional partner Dr. Benjamin Leyendecker. Counsel information for EQS, which is based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

November 20, 2023

