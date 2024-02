Corporate Deal

Shoe Carnival announced that it has acquired Rogan Shoes for $45 million. Evansville, Indiana-based Shoe Carnival was advised by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Counsel information for Rogan Shoes, which is based in Racine, Wisconsin, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 14, 2024, 8:19 AM

nature of claim: /