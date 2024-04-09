Corporate Deal

Blackstone Real Estate Partners X has agreed to acquire all outstanding common shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. for an all-cash consideration of approximately $10 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction, announced April 8, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by New York-based partners Brian Stadler and Matthew Rogers. Apartment Income REIT, which is based in Denver, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partners Joseph Coco, Kyle Hatton and Sarah Beth Rizzo.

Banking & Financial Services

April 09, 2024, 12:59 PM

