HF Sinclair Corp. has agreed to acquire Holly Energy Partners LP in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Aug. 16, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based HF Sinclair was advised by Richards, Layton & Finger and a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Alan Bogdanow, Katherine Frank and Ramey Layne. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented the conflicts committee of Holly Energy Partners. The Gibson Dunn corporate team included partners Hillary Holmes, Tull Florey and Cynthia Mabry. Counsel information for Holly Energy, which is based in Dallas, was not immediately available.

August 17, 2023, 10:02 AM

