Corporate Deal

Investment firm Hunter Point Capital has agreed to enter a strategic partnership with mid-market private equity firm Inflexion by making a passive minority investment in the firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Hunter Point is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment fund partners Peter Vaglio, Andrew Nichol, Erica Berthou and Susan Eisenberg. Inflexion, which is based in London, was represented by Ashurst.

Investment Firms

April 07, 2023, 9:43 AM

