Corporate Deal

Blackstone has agreed to acquire Tricon Residential Inc. for $3.5 billion. The transaction was announced Jan. 19. Blackstone was advised by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Tricon was represented by Goodmans LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The special committee of independent members of Tricon's board of directors was counseled by Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Scotia Capital, the independent valuator and financial adviser to the committee. Proskauer Rose represented the financial adviser to Tricon, which was Morgan Stanley.

Banking & Financial Services

January 19, 2024, 5:34 PM

