MSC Industrial Direct Co., a metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations distributor, announced that its board of directors have approved the reclassification of the company's equity structure by eliminating its class B common stock held by the Jacobson/Gershwind family and its affiliated entities. New York-based MSC Industrial was advised by Moore & Van Allen. The Jacobson/Gershwind family was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Kirkland & Ellis and Sullivan & Cromwell counseled Evercore, acting as financial adviser to the special committee of MSC's board of directors. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included corporate partner Stephen M. Kotran.

June 22, 2023, 10:12 AM

