Corporate Deal

Clearlake Capital Group LP has sold a majority interest in FloWorks International, a critical flow control products provider, to Wynnchurch Capital LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clearlake Capital was represented by Vinson & Elkins and Kirkland & Ellis. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Mike Marek and Matt Strock. Counsel information for Wynnchurch, which is based in Rosemont, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 27, 2023, 6:30 AM