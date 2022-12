Corporate Deal

Medical tech manufacturer Scripps Safe Inc. filed with the SEC on Dec. 8 for a $15 million IPO. The Naples, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP partner Arthur Marcus. The underwriters, led by WestPark Capital, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partner Robert Charron.

Health Care

December 09, 2022, 4:10 PM