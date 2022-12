Corporate Deal

The Walt Disney Company has acquired Major League Baseball's remaining interest in video streaming provider BAMTech LLC for $900 million. New York-based Major League Baseball was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Mehdi Ansari, Ivan Deutsch, Joseph Matelis, Juan Rodriguez, Joseph Shenker and David Spitzer. Counsel information for Walt Disney, based in Burbank, California, was not immediately available.