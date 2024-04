Corporate Deal

Aon plc has agreed to sell the Townsend Group, a real estate and real asset investment advisory services firm, to an investment group led by the Riverside Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Aon was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Melanie Harmon and Jon Davis. Riverside Co., which is based in New York, was advised by Jones Day.

April 30, 2024, 12:22 PM

