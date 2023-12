Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., together with CertaSite, have acquired security and fire protection business Copp Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Copp Systems, which is based in Dayton, Ohio, was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 13, 2023, 11:33 AM

nature of claim: /