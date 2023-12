Corporate Deal

CB Financial Services Inc., the holding company of Community Bank, has agreed to sell its insurance agency subsidiary, Exchange Underwriters Inc., to World Insurance Associates for approximately $30 million in a deal guided by Luse Gorman PC. CB Financial Services was represented by a Luse Gorman PC team. Counsel information for World Insurance was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

December 11, 2023, 10:44 AM

