Interstate Power and Light Company was counseled by Perkins Coie and Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman in a debt offering worth $650 million. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented underwriters Barclays, Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Andrew Fabens and William Hollaway.

September 09, 2024, 9:54 AM