Corporate Deal

Renewable energy platform Matrix Renewables announced that it has signed a joint venture agreement with SolarStone Partners and has secured a 4.6 gigawatt portfolio of utility-scale solar energy projects. Financial terms were not disclosed. Madrid-based Matrix Renewables was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team including partners Raquel Bierzwinsky, Becky Diffen, Caileen Gamache, Hilary Lefko and John Young. Counsel information for SolarStone Partners, based in Minneapolis, was not immediately available.