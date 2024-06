Corporate Deal

Portside Inc., a provider of modern software solutions for the business aviation industry, announced a strategic growth investment led by Vista Equity Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Portside, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Lowenstein Sandler. Austin, Texas-based Vista Equity was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Vlad Kroll and Eva Mak.

Banking & Financial Services

June 03, 2024, 10:10 AM

nature of claim: /