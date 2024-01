Corporate Deal

Private equity firm CenterOak Partners announced that it has sold auto body repair services provider CollisionRight to Summit Partners in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based CenterOak was represented by a Gibson Dunn team led by partner Robert Little. Counsel information for Summit Partners, which is based in Boston, was not immediately available.

January 31, 2024, 12:10 PM

