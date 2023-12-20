Corporate Deal

Kodiak Gas Services Inc. has agreed to acquire natural gas compression services provider CSI Compressco LP for an all-equity consideration of approximately $854 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 19, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Montgomery, Texas-based Kodiak Gas was advised by a King & Spalding team including partners Robert Leclerc and Keith Townsend. CSI Compressco, which is based in the Woodlands, Texas, was represented by Vinson & Elkins. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners David Oelman and Lande Spottswood.

Energy

December 20, 2023, 8:18 AM

nature of claim: /