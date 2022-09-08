Corporate Deal

View the Space Inc., a real estate technology platform, announced that it has secured over $125 million in a Series E funding round led by CBRE Group Inc., with participation from AmTrust Financial Services, BentallGreenOak, Brookfield Asset Management and Insight Venture Partners. Dallas-based CBRE was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jessica N. Cohen, Peter Guryan, Russell S. Light, Mark Pflug and Etienne Renaudeau. Counsel information for View the Space, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

