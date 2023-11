Corporate Deal

RWK Goodman LLP has advised Gold Care Homes in connection with its acquisition of three new care homes in London and Middlesex, United Kingdom. Financial terms were not disclosed. The RWK Goodman team included partners Rob Walton and Claire Wheatley. Counsel information for Norwood Green, which is based in Southall, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

November 28, 2023, 11:54 AM

