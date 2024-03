Corporate Deal

Online learning platform UWorld announced that it has acquired Aspen Publishing, a legal educational content provider known for its Law School 'Examples & Explanations' series, from Transom Capital Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based UWorld was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Paul Conneely. Counsel information for Aspen Publishing was not immediately available.

March 12, 2024, 1:13 PM

