Corporate Deal

Keysight Technologies Inc. has agreed to acquire a stake in virtual prototyping software firm ESI Group SA from a consortium of sellers including the Dubois-Sun and Loriot de Rouvray family, Long Path Partners and Briarwood Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Olive Branch, New Jersey-based Keysight was advised by Paul Hastings. ESI Group, which is based in Paris, was represented by McDermott Will & Emery and a Rothschild & Cie team. King & Spalding counseled the Loriot de Rouvray family.

Technology

June 29, 2023, 9:14 AM

