Goodwin Procter is guiding Boston-based Klaviyo Inc., a marketing automation company, in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The Goodwin Procter team is led by partners Kristin Gerber, Craig Schmitz, Bradley Weber and Kim de Glossop. Sidley Austin partners Samir Gandhi and Frank Rahmani are counsel to the IPO's underwriters, led by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley.

August 28, 2023, 11:41 AM

