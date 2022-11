Corporate Deal

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. filed a registration statement with the SEC on Nov. 14 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Houston-based company is advised by DLA Piper partners Michael Murphy and Patrick O'Malley. The underwriters, led by Barclays and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc., are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Marc Jaffe and Erika Weinberg.