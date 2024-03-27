Corporate Deal

Fairstone Bank of Canada and independent letting agency Home Trust Co. have announced plans to merge. Upon closing of the transaction, Smith Financial Corp. will retain a majority ownership in the combined entity and current shareholders, Centerbridge Partners LP and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will continue as minority shareholders. New York-based Centerbridge Partners, a shareholder in Fairstone Bank, was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Rosalind Fahey Kruse and Justin Sommerkamp. Torys LLP acted as legal counsel to Smith Financial. Ontario Teachers', which is based in Canada, was represented by Stikeman Elliot.

March 27, 2024, 11:14 AM

