Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled the initial purchasers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1 billion. The issuance was announced Sept. 6 by Jazz Investments I Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The Davis Polk team included partners David Bauer and Alan Denenberg. The notes come due 2030.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 12, 2024, 8:01 AM