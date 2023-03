Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners announced that it has launched its commercial landscaping platforms and has concurrently placed an investment in commercial landscaping maintenance provider Riverside Services. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Trinity Hunt was advised by Katten Muchin Rosenman. Counsel information for Riverside Services, which is based in Southborough, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Business Services

March 29, 2023, 8:39 AM

