Corporate Deal

Shionogi Inc., a subsidiary of Japan-based pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co. Ltd., has agreed to acquire Qpex Biopharma Inc. for an upfront payment of $100 million and an additional $40 million in milestone payments. The transaction, announced June 26, is expected to close in early July 2023. Florham Park, New Jersey-based Shionogi was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Benet O’Reilly and Kimberly Spoerri. Counsel information for Qpex Biopharma, which is based in San Diego, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 27, 2023, 9:13 AM

nature of claim: /