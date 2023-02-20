Corporate Deal

International Entertainment Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Ambassador Theatre Group, and Jujamcyn Theaters have announced a merger agreement. The transaction, announced Feb. 14, is expected to close in 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Jujamcyn Theaters is counseled by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Matthew Friestedt, Joseph Matelis, Benjamin Weber and Isaac Wheeler. Counsel information for International Entertainment was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

