Corporate Deal

Arverne Group SAS, a subsurface resources company, is going public via SPAC merger with Transition SA. As a result of the merger, Arverne Group will be listed on the Euronext with a post-transaction equity value of approximately 257 million euros ($281 million). France-based Arverne Group was represented by a Jones Day team led by private equity practice leader Renaud Bonnet. Transition SA was represented by Bredin Prat.

Renewable Energy

June 21, 2023, 12:24 PM

