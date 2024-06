Corporate Deal

Stryker announced a deal to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Artelon, a privately held company specializing in biological and mechanical ligament and tendon reconstruction for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sandy Springs, Georgia-based Artelon was advised by a Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Hans Brigham. Counsel information for Stryker has not been made public yet.

Health Care

June 05, 2024, 4:39 PM

nature of claim: /