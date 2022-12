Corporate Deal

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., a specialty food products distributor, was counseled by Shearman & Sterling in a debt offering valued at $250 million. Underwriters for the offering included BMO Capital Markets and Jefferies Financial Group, counseled by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Ian Schuman, Greg Rodgers and Arash Aminian Baghai. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

December 15, 2022, 7:44 AM