Corporate Deal

Investment firm Pacolet Milliken announced that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in Piedmont Green Power, a 55 megawatt biomass-fired power plant, from an affiliate of Atlantic Power & Utilities. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenville, South Carolina-based Pacolet Milliken was advised by Vinson & Elkins. Atlantic Power, based in Boston, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Tara Higgins and Noreen Phelan.

Energy

January 11, 2024, 10:49 AM

