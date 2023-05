Corporate Deal

Broadband and telecommunications services company Brightspeed has secured $500 million in a fundraising round that was led by Mubadala Investment Co. Brightspeed, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, was guided by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Ross A. Fieldston and Brian M. Janson. Mubadala was counseled by King & Spalding.

May 02, 2023, 4:45 PM

