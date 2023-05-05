Corporate Deal

Callon Petroleum Co. has agreed to acquire the membership interests of Permian-based Percussion Petroleum Operating II LLC for approximately $475 million in cash and stock, with contingent payments of up to $62.5 million. The transaction, announced May 3, is expected to close in July 2023. Houston-based Callon was advised by Haynes and Boone and Kirkland & Ellis. Percussion Petroleum, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Michael Piazza.

Energy

May 05, 2023, 11:48 AM

