Corporate Deal

Lumileds Holding BV, a LED lighting manufacturer and developer, announced that it has received interim approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in connection with its first day motions related to its prepackaged Chapter 11 filing. The company has $275 million in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations during the restructuring process. The Netherlands-based Lumileds Holding is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Latham & Watkins. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is counseling an ad hoc group of Lumileds’ lenders.