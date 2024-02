Corporate Deal

Kazyon Ltd. announced that it has acquired a 50 percent share capital interest in discount retailer Dukan Retailing Co. for 250 million Saudi riyal ($66 million). London-based Kazyon was advised by White & Case. Counsel information for Dukan, which is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 07, 2024, 9:05 AM

nature of claim: /