Corporate Deal

Indie Semiconductor Inc. has agreed to acquire automotive radar applications provider Silicon Radar GmbH in a deal guided by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Financial terms were not disclosed. Aliso Viejo, California-based indie Semiconductor was advised by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team that includes partners Ulrich Korth, Albert Lung and Michael Masling. Counsel information for Silicon Radar, which is based in Frankfurt, Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 01, 2023, 9:54 AM