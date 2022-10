Corporate Deal

RidgeLake Partners, a strategic partnership between Ottawa Avenue Private Capital, Apogem Capital and Bonaccord Capital Partners, announced that it has acquired a passive minority equity interest in investment firm Shamrock Capital Advisors. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based RidgeLake was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Shamrock Capital, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. A Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team counseled Bonaccord Capital.

Banking & Financial Services

October 27, 2022, 8:37 AM