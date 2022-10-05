Corporate Deal

Incyte has agreed to acquire Villaris Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drugs to treat vitiligo, from Medicxi for an upfront payment of $70 million, with milestone payments of approximately $1.36 billion. Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Lauren Grau and Pran Jha. Counsel information for Villaris Therapeutics, which is based in Cary, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 05, 2022, 8:41 AM