Corporate Deal

Yahoo and advertising platform Taboola have announced that the companies have entered into a 30-year exclusive commercial agreement in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Nov. 28, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Sunnyvale, California-based Yahoo is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co. The Paul Weiss team includes partners Brad Okun, Justin Rosenberg and Taurie Zeitzer. Taboola, which is based in New York, is represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Meitar Law Offices.

Internet & Social Media

November 28, 2022, 8:41 AM