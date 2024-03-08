Corporate Deal

Compass announced that it has agreed to merge with alternative investment management firm Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. The transaction, announced March 7, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Compass was advised by a Skadden, Arps Slate, Meagher & Flom team. Vinci Partners, which is based in Brazil, was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Grenfel Calheiros and Todd Crider.

Real Estate

March 08, 2024, 11:00 AM

nature of claim: /