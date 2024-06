Corporate Deal

Carbon Zero Technologies International Inc. registered with the SEC to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Shenzhen, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by the Crone Law Group and Ogier. The underwriters, led by Ninth Eternity Securities, are represented by Loeb & Loeb partners Mitchell Nussbaum and Lili Taheri.

June 13, 2024, 9:43 AM

